2.5 Crore Smartphone Users Are Facing Issues Amid Lockdown: Handset Makers

ICEA that represents handset makers like Xiaomi, Vivo, and Apple has made a fresh appeal to the Ministry of Home Affairs to include mobiles and laptops in the essential list. The industry body ICEA has also written to the government saying 2.5 crore smartphone and feature phone users are facing troubles due to the nationwide lockdown.

"We have written to the government that these numbers will expand to nearly 4 crores before the end of May. It is critical that mobile device sales via online, and in a phased manner via retail, as well as service centers with facilities for home delivery and pickup must be declared as "essential services," in addition to grocery and medicines," Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA said in a letter to MHA.

According to ICEA, the country is selling close to 2.5 crore new smartphones every month. In fact, companies have received several complaints related to replacements. This means that a large number of the population, including those who are engaged with disaster management, doctors, and government officials are suffering due to lockdown and non-availability of important items.

"Even with a much-improved quality of phones and mobile devices, there is an approx 0.25 percent breakdown on a monthly basis. With the current mobile base at nearly 85 crores, it is clear that nearly 2.5 crore individuals are suffering due to the non-availability of new devices or repair of their existing devices," ICEA said.

It is worth mentioning that the ICEA has also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter. Besides, the industry body has given a presentation to the Home Minister, Commerce & Industry Minister, and Secretary Meity so that they can get the approvals.

"Mobile devices are not just the lifeline for first responders and doctors, but also the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 crisis in the society - the elderly, those with underlying medical conditions and the poor who are dependent upon government services for rescue in case of suspected COVID disease," the firm added.

There is no doubt that the lockdown has forced all smartphone companies to delay or to postpone their launches. But, currently, we believe that people are struggling to fulfill their basic needs, and it is quite evident that a large number of people are not planning to buy a new smartphone for a couple of days.

