A mystery Vivo smartphone on TENAA listing; specs revealed

A new Vivo smartphone in the offing.

    A new Vivo smartphone carrying the model number V1731CA seems to have received the TENAA certification. The specifications and the images have already available on the website. The Vivo C1731CA comes with a 5.99-inch display with 1400 x 720 screen.

    A mystery Vivo smartphone on TENAA listing; specs revealed

    The image indicates that the device doesn't have a notch but has narrow bezels around it. It is powered by a 1.95GHz octa-core processor backed by 3GB or 4GB RAM. Depending on the RAM, the phone will come with 32GB or 64GB of storage. It will also have support for expandable storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.

    The device comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera, while a 5MP sensor is placed on the front for selfies. The Vivo V1731CA also has a fingerprint sensor for added security. It is fuelled by a 3285mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone weighs 148.15g and measures 155.87 x 75.74 x 7.8 mm.

    The TENAA listing also suggests that the smartphone will come only in one color - gold and it will have white bezels as shown in the images. This is clearly a mid-range device and will likely come under the Y-series. It is expected to see the light of day soon.

    Vivo also recently announced the Z3i that comes with 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop notch at its top. The screen has an FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek P60 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space with support for external storage using a microSD card.

    The smartphone comes with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. There is a 24MP selfie camera at the front of this phone. On the connectivity front, the phone offers dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and other standard features. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with FunTouch OS 4.5 UI out of the box. And, the device is fueled by a 3315mAh battery with support for fast charging.

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 13:58 [IST]
