Vivo Z3i announced with waterdrop notch, dual rear cameras, 6GB RAM and more

After circulating in rumors and speculations, the Vivo Z3i has been launched in the company's home market China. It is a rebranded version of the Vivo V11, which was launched recently in India. Both the smartphones have a similar design and build but there are minor differences in the innards. This latest offering from Vivo is a mid-range smartphone, which is exclusive to the Chinese market for now.

Specifications and features

On the specifications front, the new Vivo smartphone bestows a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop notch at its top. The screen has a FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, which gives ample screen space for users to enjoy playing games and watching videos. Under its hood, this smartphone employs an octa-core MediaTek P60 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and ample 128GB storage space. And, there is a provision to expand the default storage space using a microSD card.

When it comes to the photography front, this Vivo phone makes use of dual rear cameras with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. There is a 24MP selfie camera at the front of this phone. The device has connectivity aspects such as dual SIM support, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and other standard features. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with FunTouch OS 4.5 UI out of the box. And, the device is fueled by a 3315mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Price and availability

Vivo Z3i is priced at 2,398 yuan (approx. Rs. 25,000). The device has been launched in two color variants - Aurora Blue and Millennium Pink. As of now, there is no word regarding when this smartphone will be made available in the global markets or if it will be restricted only to select markets with China being one of them.

Vivo Z3i vs V11

As mentioned above, the Z3i is just a rebranded variant of the Vivo V11. From the exterior, there is hardly any difference between the two phones except for the fingerprint sensor. While the V11 has an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Z3i has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Specifications wise, the difference is in the dual camera module and selfie camera resolution.