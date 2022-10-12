Apple Running Short on iPhone 15, iPhone 16 5G Modems; Qualcomm Continues to Dominate News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

The latest generation of iPhones launched last month use Apple's A16 Bionic chipset on the Pro models while the standard variants are stuck with yesteryear's chipset -- the A15 Bionic. However, these phones use the Qualcomm X65 5G modem. Now, fresh reports claim that the company's next-gen models, iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 slated to arrive in 2023 and 2024 respectively will continue to use the Qualcomm modems, unlike reports suggesting the use of Apple 5G modems.

As per reports, the upcoming iPhones could use the recently announced Snapdragon X70 SoC or the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon X75 SoC. It is said that there is a delay in the arrival of the Apple modems to be used in the next-gen iPhones, which makes the company dependent on Qualcomm.

iPhone 15, iPhone 16 Could Stick to Qualcomm Modems

As per a research note by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu spotted by MacRumors, the iPhone 15 coming in 2023, and the iPhone 16 slated to launch in 2024 are likely to use the Qualcomm X70 or X75 modems respectively.

Notably, the latest Snapdragon X70 modem was launched by Qualcomm in February this year. This modem supports up to 10Gbps download speeds and packs AI capabilities that deliver improved average speeds, signal quality, coverage, lower latency, and deliver up to 60% higher power efficiency. The report adds that there are increased possibilities to see the iPhone 15 use the Snapdragon X70 modem.

Apple 5G Modem Delayed Until 2025

In recent years, Apple has been trying to develop its own 5G modem to reduce reliance on Qualcomm. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously tipped that the iPhone models slated to launch in 2023 could be powered by Apple's 5G modem chip. He stated that only 20% of the supply share will remain with Qualcomm.

However, a recent tweet by the analyst claims that the efforts to deliver these modems on time have failed and the Apple 5G modem has been delayed. Eventually, 100% of the 5G modem supply share remains with Qualcomm.

As per predictions, Apple's 5G modem chipset is expected to be ready to be used on iPhones by 2025, which is a two-year delay from the previous expectation. As per a previous report, the company is planning to team up with TSMC for the production of its 5G modem chips. It was also said that the modem was to be designed and tested at 5nm before moving toward mass production in 2023 at 4nm.

