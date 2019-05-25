ENGLISH

    Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 global Android Pie firmware released with May security patch

    The update is hefty in size and weighs around 1.5GB in total.

    By
    Last month, Asus released the stable Android Pie update for the budget ZenFone Max M1 smartphone. The Taiwanese tech giant had pushed out the update for the Max Pro series including the Max Pro M2 specifically for the Indian market. Now, the update is rolling out to the global units of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphones.

    Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 global Android Pie firmware starts rolling out

     

    The update which was released last month was restricted to the Indian models of the smartphone. The update was dished out the ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphones with model number ZB601KL and the ZB602KL. Now, the Android Pie firmware is made available for the global variant of the device with a model number ZB601KL.

    The update is hefty in size and weighs around 1.5GB in total. The FOTA update is being rolled out in batches and will be available for to all the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphones gradually. As for the changelog, the update brings along the latest Android security patch.

    The smartphone has now received the May 2019 Android security patch. It also fixes the issues with HD graphics while playing PUBG. It also fixes the call waiting for bug along with some general bug fixes. Besides, the device will now get all the key Android Pie elements such as Adaptive Battery, gesture-based navigation and others.

    As for the specifications, the smartphone flaunts a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor that clocks at 1.8GHz. The processor is clubbed with Adreno 509 GPU and up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of native storage space.

    The onboard storage is expandable using an external microSD card. It offers a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP+ 5MP sensor. For selfies, there is an 8MP snapper at the front. A massive 5,000mAh battery keeps everything in check.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
