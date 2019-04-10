ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2 get stable Android Pie update in India

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 get stable Pie updates.

    By
    |

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 received the Android 9.0 Pie beta update back in February this year. While it brought in many new features, there were bugs as it is a beta build. And, the company confirmed that there will be no option to downgrade to the previous iteration once the beta update is installed.

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2 get stable Android Pie update

     

    Now, the company has started rolling out the stable update of Android 9 Pie to the Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 in the country. Last month, the company revealed its Android Pie update roadmap for its Zenfone smartphones. As a part of the schedule, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 were slated to get the update by April 15. Now, by rolling out the stable update, the company has kept its promise.

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2 update

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has received the update with the version number 16.2017.1903.050 weighing in around 1.55GB. This update brings the Android security patch for March. The update will also be rolled out to all the users running the beta version too and weighs in at 392MB. All the users of the device will get the update in the coming days as it will be rolled out in batches. We can expect the Max Pro M2 to get the update within the stipulated deadline.

    Android Pie update changelog

    The latest update brings the stable Android 9 Pie version to these two Asus smartphones. As per the changelog, these devices get new features including Adaptive Battery using machine learning to prioritize the system resources for apps, new Magnifier feature to make copy-and-paste and other tasks easier, App Actions to help raise the visibility of apps and drive engagement with machine learning.

     

    Read More About: asus news smartphones updates
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 12:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue