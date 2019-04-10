Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2 get stable Android Pie update in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 get stable Pie updates.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 received the Android 9.0 Pie beta update back in February this year. While it brought in many new features, there were bugs as it is a beta build. And, the company confirmed that there will be no option to downgrade to the previous iteration once the beta update is installed.

Now, the company has started rolling out the stable update of Android 9 Pie to the Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 in the country. Last month, the company revealed its Android Pie update roadmap for its Zenfone smartphones. As a part of the schedule, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 were slated to get the update by April 15. Now, by rolling out the stable update, the company has kept its promise.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2 update

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has received the update with the version number 16.2017.1903.050 weighing in around 1.55GB. This update brings the Android security patch for March. The update will also be rolled out to all the users running the beta version too and weighs in at 392MB. All the users of the device will get the update in the coming days as it will be rolled out in batches. We can expect the Max Pro M2 to get the update within the stipulated deadline.

Android Pie update changelog

The latest update brings the stable Android 9 Pie version to these two Asus smartphones. As per the changelog, these devices get new features including Adaptive Battery using machine learning to prioritize the system resources for apps, new Magnifier feature to make copy-and-paste and other tasks easier, App Actions to help raise the visibility of apps and drive engagement with machine learning.