ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cat S32 Rugged Phone With MIL-SPEC 810G Certification Launched

    By
    |

    Cat -- the brand known for making rugged feature phones and smartphones has launched it's latest offering the Cat S32. This is a mid-tier smartphone that is built well to sustain damage and accidental fall. Here are the features and specifications of the latest rugged smartphone in the market.

    Cat S32 Rugged Phone With MIL-SPEC 810G Certification Launched

     

    Cat S32 Features And Specifications

    Unlike most of the smartphones, the Cat S32 does not care about the latest and greatest hardware. In fact, if you are looking for a smartphone with the latest hardware, this is not the device to get. The Cat S32 has a 5.5-inch display with 720p resolution, protected by the DragonTrail Pro Glass. The touch screen will work even with gloves without any issue.

    In addition to the rugged and impact-resistant design, the Cat S32 is IP68 water and dust resistant certified with MIL-SPEC 810G compliant and can observe shocks and vibrations without damaging the internal hardware of the device.

    The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core chipset with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with almost stock UI. With respect to connectivity, the Cat S32 supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and NFC. It also has supports NFC for contactless payments and fast pairing process.

    As per the optics, the phone has a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. A 4,200 mAh battery powers the smartphone and the company claims that the phone can last up to two days on a single charge.

    Pricing And Availability

    The Cat S32 will be available on the company's official site for $299. At this price, the device does feel a bit underpowered. However, considering the build quality, this hardware should be sufficient for those who are looking for a phone in this class.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: cat news smartphones rugged
    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 7:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue