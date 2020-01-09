Cat S32 Rugged Phone With MIL-SPEC 810G Certification Launched News oi-Vivek

Cat -- the brand known for making rugged feature phones and smartphones has launched it's latest offering the Cat S32. This is a mid-tier smartphone that is built well to sustain damage and accidental fall. Here are the features and specifications of the latest rugged smartphone in the market.

Cat S32 Features And Specifications

Unlike most of the smartphones, the Cat S32 does not care about the latest and greatest hardware. In fact, if you are looking for a smartphone with the latest hardware, this is not the device to get. The Cat S32 has a 5.5-inch display with 720p resolution, protected by the DragonTrail Pro Glass. The touch screen will work even with gloves without any issue.

In addition to the rugged and impact-resistant design, the Cat S32 is IP68 water and dust resistant certified with MIL-SPEC 810G compliant and can observe shocks and vibrations without damaging the internal hardware of the device.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core chipset with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with almost stock UI. With respect to connectivity, the Cat S32 supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and NFC. It also has supports NFC for contactless payments and fast pairing process.

As per the optics, the phone has a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. A 4,200 mAh battery powers the smartphone and the company claims that the phone can last up to two days on a single charge.

Pricing And Availability

The Cat S32 will be available on the company's official site for $299. At this price, the device does feel a bit underpowered. However, considering the build quality, this hardware should be sufficient for those who are looking for a phone in this class.

