ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coolpad Cool S Mid-Range Smartphone Officially Announced: Price, Specifications

    By
    |

    Coolpad has announced a new mid-range smartphone for the masses called the Cool S. The device has been launched in Nepal with a punch-hole design. The highlight features of the handset include the MediaTek Helio P60 processor and a quad-camera with a 48MP primary sensor. Additionally, the handset is also selfie-oriented as it packs a 25MP snapper up front. Check out the pricing and spec-sheet below:

    Coolpad Cool S Mid-Range Smartphone Officially Announced: Price, Specs

     

    Coolpad Cool S Full Spec-Sheet

    The Coolpad Cool S features a single-tone gradient rear panel with an L-shaped camera module. The setup is housed on the top-left corner. The smartphone is packed with an LCD display that measures 6.53-inches. The panel has slim-bezels and delivers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

    The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Helio P60 processor. This octa-core chipset is clubbed with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device also supports up to 256GB microSD card slot. The firmware in which the device runs is Android 10 OS. The handset will come pre-installed with a custom UI.

    Coming to the optics, the Coolpad Cool S features a quad-lens setup at the rear. The setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor. Notably, the main lens is a Samsung GM1 sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture. Additional sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 0.3MP sensor.

    The in-display camera cutout is packed with a 25MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone features a fingerprint scanner on the right edge. The device has 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone gets its power from a 5,000 mAh battery that takes charge over a USB Type-C port. It has standard 10W fast charging support.

    Coolpad Cool S Price And Specifications

    The Coolpad Cool S is announced at NPR 22,995 in Nepal (approx Rs. 14,000). This is the price of the single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The color options introduced include Moon White, Lapis Blue, and Night Black shades. Currently, the company has not released its plans to launch this device in India and other markets.

    image source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: coolpad news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X