Coolpad Cool S Mid-Range Smartphone Officially Announced: Price, Specifications

Coolpad has announced a new mid-range smartphone for the masses called the Cool S. The device has been launched in Nepal with a punch-hole design. The highlight features of the handset include the MediaTek Helio P60 processor and a quad-camera with a 48MP primary sensor. Additionally, the handset is also selfie-oriented as it packs a 25MP snapper up front. Check out the pricing and spec-sheet below:

Coolpad Cool S Full Spec-Sheet

The Coolpad Cool S features a single-tone gradient rear panel with an L-shaped camera module. The setup is housed on the top-left corner. The smartphone is packed with an LCD display that measures 6.53-inches. The panel has slim-bezels and delivers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Helio P60 processor. This octa-core chipset is clubbed with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device also supports up to 256GB microSD card slot. The firmware in which the device runs is Android 10 OS. The handset will come pre-installed with a custom UI.

Coming to the optics, the Coolpad Cool S features a quad-lens setup at the rear. The setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor. Notably, the main lens is a Samsung GM1 sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture. Additional sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree FoV, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 0.3MP sensor.

The in-display camera cutout is packed with a 25MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone features a fingerprint scanner on the right edge. The device has 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone gets its power from a 5,000 mAh battery that takes charge over a USB Type-C port. It has standard 10W fast charging support.

Coolpad Cool S Price And Specifications

The Coolpad Cool S is announced at NPR 22,995 in Nepal (approx Rs. 14,000). This is the price of the single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The color options introduced include Moon White, Lapis Blue, and Night Black shades. Currently, the company has not released its plans to launch this device in India and other markets.

