Purported Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL renders and price hit the web

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones will be launched at an event on October 4. With just a fortnight left for the launch of the second generation Pixel smartphones, a few renders of the smartphones.

Well, the leaked renders of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones show the possible color variants of the smartphones and the alleged pricing of the 64GB and 128GB storage variants of these devices. The information was revealed by two different reports.

According to one of the reports by Droid-life that revealed about the Pixel 2, the HTC-made Pixel smartphone is likely to be launched in three color options - Just Black, Kinda Blue, and Clearly White. The report goes on stating that the Pixel 2 could be priced at $649 (approx. Rs. 41,800) for the 64GB storage variant and $749 (approx. Rs. 48,000) for the 128GB storage variant.

When it comes to the Pixel 2 XL that is said to be made by LG, the other Droid-life report tips that the handset will come in Just Black and Black & White color variants. This one is said to be priced at $849 (approx. Rs. 54,500) for the base model with 64GB storage space and $949 (approx. Rs. 61,000) for the high-end 128GB storage variant.

Notably, the first generation Pixel smartphone was priced the same for the 32GB and 128GB storage variants respectively. On the other hand, this pricing of the Pixel 2 XL is $80 higher than the launch price of the Pixel XL smartphone that was launched in 2016.

Going by the leaked renders, the major change in the Pixel 2 smartphones seems to be the positioning of the LED flash. From the earlier leaks, we have seen that the second generation models from Google will not arrive with a 3.5mm audio jack and will feature front-facing stereo speakers, squeezable frames, and always-on display. The Pixel 2 is believed to feature a 4.97-inch FHD 1080p OLED display while the bigger model is said to arrive with a larger 5.99-inch QHD 1440p OLED display.