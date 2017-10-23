HMD Global sends invites for October 31 event in India; Nokia 7 launch likely

HMD Global has sent out media invites for an event that is slated to happen in India on October 31. However, there is no specific information the device that will be launched at the event next week.

The invite that GizBot has received from HMD Global reads, "HMD Global invites you to an exclusive gathering to unveil the next milestone of Nokia Phones". It is clear that the invite as seen above does not reveal any clue regarding what we can expect at the event to happen on October 31.

There are possibilities for the Nokia 7 that was unveiled last week in China to be launched in the Indian market. But as the invite has come from HMD Global, we can expect it to be a global announcement and the Nokia 7 has already been unveiled. Eventually, this leaves us with the guess that the Nokia 2 or Nokia 9 or both might be launched at the event in India.

Both the Nokia 2 and Nokia 9 are highly anticipated smartphones to be launched by HMD Global. The Nokia 2 is believed to be an entry-level smartphone and it was recently spotted on a listing by an online retailer in the U.S. tipping that it might be priced at $99 (approx. Rs. 6,500). Despite being a budget device, the Nokia 2 is likely to be launched with a juicy 4000mAh battery under its hood.

On the other hand, the Nokia 9 is the true flagship smartphone that the company is prepping for months. The Nokia 9 is said to be priced at a premium 749 euros (approx. Rs. 57,000). Being a high-end flagship, the Nokia 9 is expected to be launched with a dual camera setup at its rear with the Carl Zeiss branding as seen on the Nokia 8, Snapdragon 835 SoC and 128GB storage capacity. Even the previously leaked concept images have tipped at the presence of the dual camera setup at the rear of the alleged Nokia 9.