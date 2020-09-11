Honor 30i Powered By Kirin 710F Officially Announced: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor took the wraps off its flagship Honor 30 series earlier this year. Now, the company has launched a new smartphone in the series called the Honor 30i in Russia. The new model comes as an affordable variant in the lot and is launched with features such as an FHD+ OLED display, triple rear cameras, and a fast-charging supported battery.

What Are The Features Offered By the Honor 30i?

Honor has used the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710F chipset to power the unit. The mid-range processor is aided by 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device also has a storage expansion provision via microSD card. The device will boot on Android 10 OS and will ship with Magic UI 3.1 skin out-of-the-box.

Speaking of the fascia, the Honor 30i bestows a 6.3-inch OLED display which has an FHD+ resolution. The device comes with a waterdrop notch which accommodates a 16MP snapper with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies. The primary camera setup at the rear has three sensors.

There is a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture aided by an 8MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calls. Completing the rear camera setup is a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The Honor 30i offers a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options.

For security, the device relies on an in-display fingerprint scanner beside the standard PIN, Password, and Face Unlock protection. The smartphone is packed with a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging tech support.

Honor 30i Price And Sale Details

The Honor 30i will be selling for RUB 17,990 in Russia which translates to around Rs. 17,990 in Indian currency. Notably, the device is launched in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The company has launched the handset in Midnight Black, Ultraviolet Sunset, and Green/Turquoise colours. It isn't clear at the moment if this device will hit the stores in the global market sometime soon or we will have to wait for the same.

Best Mobiles in India