Is Micromax A Chinese Company? Know About Founder And Company Details

After so many years, Micromax has finally made a comeback with its IN series smartphones. The company failed to last due to the entry of Chinese brands in India. Now, the company seems all set to give competition to Chinese brands. The recently launched Micromax In Note 1 and In 1B are both budget-friendly phones with advanced features.

Is Micromax A Chinese Company?

Micromax is an Indian brand that was incorporated as Micromax Informatics Ltd in 2000. The co-founder of Micromax is Rahul Sharma and he started this venture with Mr. Devas and Mr. Rohit Patel, Nagora. The company was established as an IT company and it entered the smartphone industry in 2008. Micromax does not have any Chinese roots, it's totally Indian smartphone manufacturer company.

Rahul Sharma, the co-founder of the company also said both budget-friendly phones are targeted to the consumers who are looking for advanced features at an affordable price. Further, the company has also a plan to invest in the MSME sector to build up a smartphone manufacturing ecosystem in the country in the next 2-3 years. As of now, the company is only focusing on IN series, which suggests we might get more handsets from the series.

Now, many Indians are also boycotting Chinese smartphones due to the recent conflict between India and China, which may be the key to Micromax's success. Micromax has teamed up with Flipkart for selling smartphones and the company has also created its own e-commerce platform called Micromaxinfo.com.

Moving on to the recently launched phones, the Micromax In Note 1 has made its debut at Rs. 10,499, while the high-end variant retails for Rs. 12,499. On the other hand, the price of the Micromax In 1B has been set at Rs. 6,999 for the base model and the high-end variant carries a price tag of Rs.7,999.

