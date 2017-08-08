Karbonn launches A41 Power with 4G VoLTE at Rs. 4,099

Karbonn has come up with an entry-level smartphone dubbed A41 Power. This smartphone is priced at Rs. 4,099 and supports 4G VoLTE connectivity.

It is evident that the Karbonn A41 Power is aimed at the first time 4G smartphone users as it is priced in the entry-level market segment and packs pretty basic specifications. Moreover, Karbonn seems to be focusing on the budget smartphone market segment in the country as it recently announced the launch of the Aura Note Play priced at Rs. 7,500 featuring a large display and a capacious battery.

Talking about the recent one, the Karbonn A41 Power, the smartphone features a normal design that we usually see on any other smartphone in this price bracket. This one flaunts a 4-inch WVGA display with 800 x 480 pixel resolution. Under its hood, the smartphone houses a quad-core processor (new of the processor has not been revealed) clocked at 1.3GHz. This processor is coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space that can be expanded further up to 32GB using a microSD card.

For the imaging requirements of the users, the Karbonn A41 Power sports a 2MP main camera at its rear with a single LED flash. Up front, there is a VGA selfie camera. Though these specs seem to be outdated, we cannot expect too much given the pricing of the device. Booting on Android 7.0 Nougat, the Karbonn smartphone gets the power from a 2300mAh battery that is claimed to render up to 8 hours of talk time. The other goodies on board the device include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support and Bluetooth.

Having said that the Karbonn A41 Power is priced at Rs. 4,099, it could be a rival to the Intex, Ivoomi, LYF, and Micromax smartphones those are priced in the same range. Recently, we are seeing many more launches happening in the budget smartphone market from some new brands as well. It looks like the entry-level smartphone buyers will also have a tough time in choosing the one that will suit their requirements.