Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, Lava A9 Launched Ahead Of Independence Day; Can They Take On Chinese Brands?

Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, Lava A9 Price, Availability

The Lava Z61 Pro is a special edition smartphone and is available in Champagne Gold color for Rs. 5,777. The Lava A5 is a feature phone that comes in a tri-color- inspired back cover for Rs. 1,333. Lastly, the Lava A9 is also a feature phone which also packs a tri-color back for Rs. 1,574. All three Lava phones will soon be available across retail outlets and e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart.

Lava Z61 Pro Features

The Lava Z61 Pro features a 5.45-inch full HD+ display with a face unlock feature. The new smartphone draws power from the 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB. It comes with the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM, micro USB port, and OTG support. For optics, Lava has included an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera with features like Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Burst mode, Panorama, HDR, Night mode, and more. The phone is powered by a 3100 mAh battery. The Lava Z61 runs stock Android 9.

Lava A5, Lava A9 Features

As part of the new portfolio, the Lava A5 and the Lava A9 debut as new feature phones. The Lava A5 and the Lava A9 features a 2.4-inch and 2.8-inch QVGA display, respectively. Both phones come with the AI battery feature, designed in-house. The Lava A5 comes with a 1,000 mAh battery that claims to last up to three days on a single charge. The Lava A9, on the other hand, features a 1,700 mAh battery that claims to last up to six days.

Also, both the devices are military-grade units, providing a sturdy resistance for the daily wear-and-tear. The Lava A5 and the Lava A9 comes with 22 languages support, where users can enable up to seven languages to send text messages. Other features include Instant Torch, Wireless FM with Recording, Bluetooth, cameras, and more.

Lava #ProudlyIndian Portfolio: Should You Buy?

The three new devices from Lava pack some great features in this price bracket. Moreover, the phones support the Make in India initiative and come with the #ProudlyIndian tag, helping curb the use of Chinese smartphones and opting for homegrown brands. For instance, features like the Super Ultra Tone Technology on the Lava A5 feature phone enhances the experience during phone calls, ensuring no one else hears your conversation. Now, this isn't something we get from the Chinese counterparts, do we?