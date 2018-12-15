Micromax smartphone with dual-front and rear camera setup coming on December 18

Micromax, the Indian consumer electronics brand might be losing its grip in the Indian market as we have seen only a limited product released by the company this year. Now, just before the end of 2018, the company is expected to bring a new smartphone in the market. Micromax has already sent out invites for an event related to the same. We already have seen the teasers suggesting the upcoming Micromax smartphone with a notched display which the company shared on Twitter. Now, some fresh reports related to the upcoming Micromax smartphone have appeared over the web.

Currently, there is not much revealed about the upcoming device besides the fact that it will offer a notch display. The notch up front is slightly big similar to that of the iPhone X. The new teaser reveals that the smartphone will be available in gradient color variants and the notch up front will accommodate the dual front cameras. The dual front camera on the device will come along with an LED flash to allow the device to capture selfies in low-light situations. The display appears to have 3D curved edges.

The rear panel of the smartphone sports a dual-lens camera setup which is stacked vertically. The rear camera is backed by AI (artificial intelligence). It is not immediately clear as to what type of lens the dual rear camera setup will offer. It could either be a telephoto lens or a standard depth sensor lens. The camera resolution is also not known at the moment.

It appears that the exact specifications and features of the upcoming Micromax device will only be clear after its official launch. As mentioned earlier, the launch is slated for December 2018 in India and the company has already sent out press invites for the same. It would be interesting to see what Micromax brings to the table and how well its new device fair the competition in the market.

