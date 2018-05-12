Microsoft files patent for a three-screened device

Microsoft has filed a patent for a smartphone that will use three screens. A recently published patent shows a tablet-like device that can be folded both inwards and outwards. It has two primary displays which can be seen when the device is opened up. But, the device also includes a third display located on the hinge.

Folding phones seems to be the next big things as big companies are poised to develop such devices. OEMs such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, and Motorola are said to be working on their foldable display phones. Microsoft applied for a hinge patent for a foldable device previously. While there's guarantee that these patents will make it to the production stage, it seems like Microsoft has big plans for such devices.

Microsoft's previous patent showed some cleverly articulated screens hinting towards a foldable smartphone. Rumors about a Surface Phone have been doing rounds for years, and recently Microsoft got the full Windows 10 OS working on smartphone-like chips again.

Microsoft's hinge patent could solve one of the biggest issues with dual-screen tablets and phones i.e. the huge gap between the screens when laying them flat. Earlier, devices had to leave the gap between the screens to keep them from being damaged when folded, but not Microsoft's new concept. The screen flexes slightly as a user opens and closes the screen, pushing the two screens slightly apart preventing them from damage.

This goes without saying, but there's no certainty that this design will come to life, or that it will be used for smartphones. The company could very well use it for larger laptops or tablets if it ever plans to deploy it. The patent was first spotted by Twitter user WalkingCat and reported by MSPowerUser. Microsoft is yet to give its word regarding the matter.

Microsoft also has big plans for the software front. The company has started testing a new feature that makes Windows 10 an operating system without password. The new system relies on the Authenticator app available on Android and iOS to make passwords look outdated. It is currently available for users in the Fast ring and the ones running Windows 10S. The authenticator app allows users to authorize or block any request, and the company says that passwords will be completely removed from the operating system.

(Source)