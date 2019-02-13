Moto G7 Power coming soon to India for approximately Rs 14,500: Report

Motorola, the Lenovo owned brand introduced its latest mid-range smartphone lineup, the Moto G7 on February 7, 2019, in an event held in Brazil. The latest smartphone series from Motorola comprises of the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play. Currently, it is unknown as to when Motorola will bring all these smartphones in the Indian market, however, some latest reports do share some information on the launch date of one of the smartphones in the Moto G7 series.

A recent tweet by Mahesh Telecom who is a Mumbai-based retailer suggests that we might soon see the Moto G7 Power in the Indian market. There is no word about the launch of the remaining upcoming Moto G7 variant; however, the retailer has shared some information on the pricing as well as the launch date of the Moto G7 Power in India.

Going by the information shared by Mahesh Telecom, the upcoming Moto G7 Power smartphone will have an MRP of Rs 18,999, but, users will be able to purchase the smartphone for Rs 14,500 from the offline market. The upcoming smartphone will be selling in a single color option, i.e, ceramic black. The key highlight of the Moto G7 Power smartphone is its mammoth 5,000mAh battery unit which should help the device to deliver longer battery backups.

To recall, the Moto G7 Power packs a 6.2-inch HD+ display panel that offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The display will come with a regular notch on top which will house the selfie camera and the sensors. In terms of camera, the smartphone will use a single lens primary camera setup with a 12MP sensor. The front of the device accommodates an 8MP camera to capture selfies and video calls.

In terms of the remaining internals, the smartphone uses a Snapdragon 632 chipset that clocks at 1.8GHz. The processor will be further clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Like mentioned earlier, the 5,000mAh battery unit is the highlight of the device which as per the company can give a back up of 2 days. Motorola is yet to confirm the availability of its latest G7 series in India and we will keep you updated with the same.