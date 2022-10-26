Moto Razr 2022 Debuts As Moto Razr 22 Globally: A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Rival? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Motorola introduced its Moto Razr 2022 foldable flip phone in the Chinese market in August this year. After a contemplation of two months, the Lenovo-backed brand has finally made it global. The smartphone is being marketed as Moto Razr 22 in the European markets and is set to release in the UK soon. The Moto Razr 22 will lock horns against its chief rival, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. Let's have a look at what it brings to the table in comparison.

Moto Razr 22: How Does It Compare With The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4?

The Moto Razr 22 gets a completely overhauled design when compared to older Moto Razr flip phones. It scraps the chin found in the previous iterations reducing the bezels and increasing the display active area. Motorola claims that its new hinge mechanism enables a gapless folding design and also reduces the display crease. The handset comes with a thickness of 7.62mm when unfolded and 16.99mm thickness when folded.

The Moto Razr 2022 flaunts a 6.7-inch pOLED with Full HD+ resolution, 10-bit color, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The Galaxy Z Flip4 also gets a 6.7-inch display but a lower refresh rate of 120Hz. Furthermore, the Moto Razr 22 sports a larger 2.7-inch G-OLED cover screen with 800 x 573 pixels resolution compared to the 1.9-inch cover screen of Samsung's Flip 4. Similar to Samsung's Flex Mode, the Moto Razr 22 can also be placed in a half-folded mode to take pictures and videos, perform multitasking, video call etc.

Unlike the older Moto Razr, which came with a mid-range chipset, the Moto Razr 22 comes with a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Its arch-rival, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, is also powered by the same processor. The handset is equipped with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Talking about the cameras, the Moto Razr 2022 once again trumps Samsung's Flip device, as it comes with a 50MP primary camera with OIS as opposed to the 12MP primary sensor of the Flip4. There's also a 13MP ultra-wide snapper with a macro shooting feature. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 32MP sensor housed in the punch-hole camera cutout on the top of the main screen. In comparison, the Flip4 comes with a humble 10MP selfie camera.

Some other notable features of the Moto Razr 22 include 5G support, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2 LE, GPS (L1+L5), NFC, and a USB Type-C 3.1 port, stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, among others. The smartphone comes with a slightly smaller 3,500mAh battery compared to the 3,700mAh of the Galaxy Flip4 but gets faster 30W charging support.

Moto Razr 22: Price, Availability

The Moto Razr 22 comes at a price tag of €1,199 (approx. ₹98,540) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in Europe. It is €100 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 in Europe. It is also expected to undercut the Galaxy Z Flip4 in the UK market. The Moto Razr 22 comes in a single Satin Black color variant. Expect this device to reach the shores of India soon.

