Motorola G Stylus Tipped To Feature 48MP Triple Cameras, SD 665 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola's upcoming G Stylus smartphone is making consistent splashes via leaks online. Just a few days ago its hands-on images leaked online revealing the design. Some of its features have also been tipped by the Geekbench listing. Now, its full specifications have surfaced online corroborating with the previous leaks and rumors.

The Motorola G Stylus leaks have been tipped by XDA Developers. The leaked spec-sheet confirms the presence of a stylus that was hidden in the leaked live images. Going by the new set of leaks, the handset will sport a 6.36-inch display that will have an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

A punch-hole design has already been confirmed by the leaked live images. The device is said to arrive with three cameras at the rear panel. The cameras will be aligned vertically accommodating a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture.

There will be a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 117-degree FoV and an additional 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Notably, the ultra-wide-angle camera will have the Action Cam features similar to the Motorola One Action.

The in-display camera cutout on the top of the display is said to feature a 25MP selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. The Motorola G Stylus is speculated to arrive with a Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is the latest mid-range chipset by Qualcomm.

The handset is likely to launch with Android 10 OS and offer a stock Android user experience. It is speculated to launch with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. For security, there will be a fingerprint scanner on the back with the Moto's 'M' logo inscribed.

The leak suggests a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Considering that you can get mid-range smartphones with faster Quick Charging capabilities, a 10W support could let some users down. But, we will need to wait for the official renders to be out so that we can get a clear picture of the specifications and arrival details of the Motorola G Stylus.

