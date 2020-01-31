New Realme Smartphone With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC Shows Up On Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme seems to have a bunch of smartphones under development which might see the light of day in anytime soon. The online leaks have indicated the Realme 6 series in the making and are shelling out some details on the upcoming devices consistently. Just a few days ago two mystery Realme smartphones were spotted via FCC listing. Now, another handset has made it to Geekbench.

The device with the Realme RMX 2027 model number is listed on Geekbench along with some of the key internals. The device is spotted with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P90 chipset which will be accompanied by 4GB RAM.

The Geekbench listing of the Realme RMX 2027 further suggests that the handset will ship with the new Android version, i.e Android 10 OS. As of now, it isn't clear if the device will feature the company's Realme UI or will it use the Color OS user interface.

Coming to the benchmark scores, the mystery Realme handset has logged 347 points in the single-core test and 1,253 points in the multi-core tests. Apart from the aforementioned details, there is no information available on this handset.

We still are waiting for the leaks to reveal its moniker and also other features such as a camera, battery, and display. It is worth mentioning that this device is speculated to be the Realme 6. But, nothing sure can be said at the moment.

To recap, Realme is also working on another affordable handset called the Realme C3. The device will be introduced as a successor to the Realme C2 which garnered a good response last year in the budget segment.

The upcoming Realme C3 is set to launch on February 6 in India and will launch with a dual-camera module and a waterdrop notch display. Also, a 5,000 mAh battery has been confirmed by its Flipkart listing.

