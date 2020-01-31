Realme C3 With MediaTek Helio G70 To Launch On February 6 News oi-Vivek

Realme recently confirmed that it will soon be launching a new smartphone -- the Realme C3. This will be a budget smartphone that is likely to go against the Redmi 8A and other affordable smartphones.

Now, Realme India's boss Madhav Sheth has officially confirmed that the Realme C3 will be powered by the newly announced MediaTek Helio G70, which is a mid-range chipset with an emphasis on the GPU performance. This is the first smartphone to launch in India with this processor.

Considering the capabilities of the Helio G70, the smartphone is likely to offer features like dual VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and Bluetooth 5.0. Besides, the processor also supports cameras up to 48MP resolution and the Realme C3 might also come with a high-resolution camera.

A Phone With A Regular Display

The image shared by Madhav Sheth confirms that the Realme C3 will have a regular display, similar to the one on the Realme X2. The Realme X3 is confirmed to have a tiny waterdrop notch at the top of the display with a bit of chin on the bottom part.

As of now, it is unclear if the Realme C3 will come with an FHD or an HD display, as the previous iterations of the Realme smartphones offered an HD 720p display, as a cost-cutting measure.

Compared to the Realme C2's Helio P22, the Helio G70 on the Realme C3 is likely to offer better overall performance. As per the software, the Realme C3 is likely to ship with Android 10 OS with Realme UI skin on top.

Realme C3 Expected Price

Considering the fact that the Realme C3 is a "C" series smartphone, the device will be priced well within Rs. 8,000 at least for the base variant that is likely to offer 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Best Mobiles in India