Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G Feature Phones Launched In India: Price, Specifications

    HMD Global has announced two feature phones called the Nokia 215 and the Nokia 225. Both phones come with 4G LTE connectivity, a 1,150 mAh removable battery, and claim to offer up to 24 days of standby time on a single charge. However, the Nokia 215 does not feature a camera, while the Nokia 225 has a single camera.

    Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G Feature Phones Launched In India

     

    Nokia 215, Nokia 225 Price In India And Availability

    The price of the Nokia 215 has been set at Rs. 2,949, while Nokia 225 4G retails for Rs. 3,499. In terms of color, the Nokia 215 will be available in Black and Cyan Green color options and the Nokia 225 comes in Black, Classic Blue, and Metallic Sand colors. Both phones will be available for purchase starting October 23 via Nokia India's website and through offline outlets from November 6.

    Nokia 215, Nokia 225 Specifications

    The Nokia 215 and the Nokia 225 share similar specifications except for the camera. Both phones offer a 2.4-inch QVGA display and ship with the Series 30+ operating system. The phones are powered by the Unisoc UMS9117 processor paired with 64MB RAM and 128MB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 32GB via a dedicated microSD card.

    On the connectivity front, the Nokia 215 and Nokia 225 both support 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, you get the pre-installed MP3 player, the 'Snake' game on both phones. For optics, the Nokia 225 sports a 0.3MP VGA sensor at the back.

    In terms of dimensions, both phones measure 124.7 x 51.0 x 13.7mm dimensions. Lastly, the Nokia 215 weighs 90.3 grams, while the Nokia 225 weighs 90.1 grams.

    Read More About: news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 17:22 [IST]
