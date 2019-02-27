Nokia 3.1 Plus starts getting Android 9 Pie update News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Nokia 3.1 Plus users will get the OTA notification for the Pie update soon.

HMD Global is one of the smartphone brands that is committed to rolling out timely updates to its offerings. This is possible as the brand launches Android One smartphones that come with the assurance of three years of support for security updates and two years of support for OS updates. Continuing its legacy, HMD has started rolling out the Android 9 Pie update to the Nokia 3.1 Plus.

Well, Nokia 3.1 Plus is one of the entry-level smartphones launched by the company. It has started receiving an OTA update and all the users of this device might get this update in the coming days. Notably, this update some just a few days followed the rollout of the same update to the Nokia 8 and Nokia 2.1 smartphones. With the rollout of this update to the Nokia 3.1 Plus, we can say that HMD Global is close to updating all its smartphones to the latest version of the OS.

Nokia 3.1 Plus Android Pie update

Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global announced the rollout of the update via Twitter. As it is common for the updates to be rolled out in batches, we can expect the users of this Nokia smartphone to get the update sometime in the coming days. You can head to Settings → About Phone → Software Updates to check for the update if you haven't received any notification.

As of now, there is no word regarding the exact size of the update, However, the update will bring in improvements and new features such as upgraded settings menu, new system navigation, improvements to notifications and more. We can also see features such as Predictive Apps Actions, Adaptive Brightness and Adaptive Battery. In addition to these, the update also brings the February security patch to the Nokia phone.