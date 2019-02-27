ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Nokia 3.1 Plus starts getting Android 9 Pie update

    Nokia 3.1 Plus users will get the OTA notification for the Pie update soon.

    By
    |

    HMD Global is one of the smartphone brands that is committed to rolling out timely updates to its offerings. This is possible as the brand launches Android One smartphones that come with the assurance of three years of support for security updates and two years of support for OS updates. Continuing its legacy, HMD has started rolling out the Android 9 Pie update to the Nokia 3.1 Plus.

    Nokia 3.1 Plus starts getting Android 9 Pie update

     

    Well, Nokia 3.1 Plus is one of the entry-level smartphones launched by the company. It has started receiving an OTA update and all the users of this device might get this update in the coming days. Notably, this update some just a few days followed the rollout of the same update to the Nokia 8 and Nokia 2.1 smartphones. With the rollout of this update to the Nokia 3.1 Plus, we can say that HMD Global is close to updating all its smartphones to the latest version of the OS.

    Nokia 3.1 Plus Android Pie update

    Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global announced the rollout of the update via Twitter. As it is common for the updates to be rolled out in batches, we can expect the users of this Nokia smartphone to get the update sometime in the coming days. You can head to Settings → About Phone → Software Updates to check for the update if you haven't received any notification.

    As of now, there is no word regarding the exact size of the update, However, the update will bring in improvements and new features such as upgraded settings menu, new system navigation, improvements to notifications and more. We can also see features such as Predictive Apps Actions, Adaptive Brightness and Adaptive Battery. In addition to these, the update also brings the February security patch to the Nokia phone.

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 11:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue