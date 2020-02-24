Nokia 9 PureView Gets Massive Price Cut Of Rs. 15,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global's flagship smartphone, the Nokia 9 PureView was launched in India in July 2019. The highlight of this smartphone is the presence of a penta-lens camera setup with several interesting capabilities. This smartphone was priced at a whopping Rs. 49,999 making it the most expensive Nokia smartphone ever.

Now, the Nokia 9 PureView has received a major price cut in India. Going by the same, the smartphone is now available for Rs. 34,999 instead of its launch price of Rs. 49,999 as it has got a massive Rs. 15,000 price cut. Both Flipkart and the official Nokia online store have listed the device at the new pricing.

Nokia 9 PureView Camera

Talking about specifications, the Nokia 9 PureView flaunts a penta-lens camera setup at its rear with two RGB sensors and three monochrome sensors.

The penta-lens camera in partnership with ZEISS Optics can collect up to 10 times the amount of light as a single sensor. It captures HDR shots with five cameras at the same time with up to 12.4 stops of dynamic range. There is a 12MP depth map and it can be fused with another 12MP photo for a stunning dynamic range and the ability to refocus later.

Notably, the Nokia 9 PureView can capture 60MP images in burst mode and process up to 240MP of data. It can capture RAW images in DNG format so that users can edit them directly on the smartphone using Adobe Lightroom. There is native monochrome photography and a 20MP selfie camera sensor as well.

Nokia 9 PureView Specs

A few months back, the Nokia 9 PureView received the Android 10 update as HMD Global is committed to rolling out timely updates to its offerings. The other aspects of the Nokia 9 PureView include a 5.99-inch QHD pOLED display with HDR10 support. Under its hood, there is a Snapdragon 845 SoC teamed up with 6GB of RAM. The device flaunts an in-display fingerprint sensor, a water-resistant build with an IP67 rating and a 3320mAh battery with fast charging and Qi wireless charging support.

