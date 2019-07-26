Just In
Nokia 9 PureView Passes Durability Test With Flying Colors
HMD Global recently unveiled its Nokia 9 PureView in India for Rs. 49,999, making it the most expensive smartphone from the company. The smartphone has been put through a series of stringent durability tests by a YouTube channel called JerryRigsEverything.
Made Like A Typical Nokia Smartphone
Until today, none of the Nokia smartphones have failed in the durability test conducted by Jerry, including the Nokia 9 PureView. The smartphone is made using 2.5D tempered glass with a metallic frame and the screen does not get stretched using normal day to day items like coins and keys.
However, when the back glass separates from the body, it eliminates the IP67 rating. If you are planning to buy this device, then do not put it under high pressure. Similarly, the fingerprint sensor also has some issues, as it fails to unlock the device in the first attempt.
Nokia 9 PureView Specifications
The Nokia 9 PureView has a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and support for HDR. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC runs the show accompanied by 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Android One certification.
The smartphone in total has seven cameras, six on the back with dual 12MP RGB sensors, triple 12MP monochrome sensors, and a depth sensor. For selfies, the phone features a 20MP camera with support for face unlock.
A 3320 mAh Li-ion battery powers the device with support for fast and wireless charging. The smartphone is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance, but it does miss out on a headphone jack.
Our Opinion On the Nokia 9 PureView Durability Test
The Nokia 9 PureView is one of the unique camera-centric smartphones that one can buy. This durability test proves that the Nokia 9 PureView is built well, and can last longer under normal day to day conditions.
