ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia 9 PureView Passes Durability Test With Flying Colors

    By
    |

    HMD Global recently unveiled its Nokia 9 PureView in India for Rs. 49,999, making it the most expensive smartphone from the company. The smartphone has been put through a series of stringent durability tests by a YouTube channel called JerryRigsEverything.

    Nokia 9 PureView Passes Durability Test With Flying Colors

     

    Made Like A Typical Nokia Smartphone

    Until today, none of the Nokia smartphones have failed in the durability test conducted by Jerry, including the Nokia 9 PureView. The smartphone is made using 2.5D tempered glass with a metallic frame and the screen does not get stretched using normal day to day items like coins and keys.

    However, when the back glass separates from the body, it eliminates the IP67 rating. If you are planning to buy this device, then do not put it under high pressure. Similarly, the fingerprint sensor also has some issues, as it fails to unlock the device in the first attempt.

    Nokia 9 PureView Specifications

    The Nokia 9 PureView has a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and support for HDR. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC runs the show accompanied by 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Android One certification.

    The smartphone in total has seven cameras, six on the back with dual 12MP RGB sensors, triple 12MP monochrome sensors, and a depth sensor. For selfies, the phone features a 20MP camera with support for face unlock.

    A 3320 mAh Li-ion battery powers the device with support for fast and wireless charging. The smartphone is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance, but it does miss out on a headphone jack.

    Our Opinion On the Nokia 9 PureView Durability Test

    The Nokia 9 PureView is one of the unique camera-centric smartphones that one can buy. This durability test proves that the Nokia 9 PureView is built well, and can last longer under normal day to day conditions.

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue