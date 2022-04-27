Nokia G21 Budget Smartphone Launched For Indian Consumers: Pricing & Specs News oi-Akshay Kumar

Nokia G21 smartphone has just been launched in India. The Finnish manufacturer's latest device has arrived as a budget offering in the country with a waterdrop notch and a triple rear camera module. The handset has been loaded with a near-stock version of Android 11 with up to three years of update to the major iterations of the Android OS.

Nokia G21 Features, Specifications

The Nokia G21 offers highly narrow bezels on the sides and top of the screen, but there's a thick bezel at the bottom. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 out of the box. Under the hood, the users will get the 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, which is mated with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.

In the camera department, the Nokia G21 has a 50MP primary Samsung CMOS sensor on the back with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5P lens, and an LED flash. There's also a 2MP secondary depth sensor as well as a 2MP macro shooter at the rear. For selfies, the consumers will get an 8MP camera on the front. The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. A 5,050 mAh battery with 18W charging completes the specs.

Nokia G21 Price In India, Availability

The Nokia G21 has been priced at Rs. 12,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The higher-end version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of memory is being offered for Rs. 14,999. The device will be available to purchase from Amazon India, the brand's website, and the major brick and mortar retail stores across the country.

As part of the launch offer, the company is offering the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite for free with the Nokia G21. The wearable usually costs Rs 3,599 on the brand's website. The other launch offers include zero down payment, zero processing fee, and no-cost EMI from the retail stores.

Apart from the Nokia G21 smartphone, the company has also launched the Nokia Comfort Earbuds and the Nokia Go Earbuds+ wireless earphones in the country.

