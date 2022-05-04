OnePlus 10R 5G First Sale In India At 12 PM: Discounts And Offers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone alongside the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds in India. Now, the OnePlus 10R 5G is all set to go on sale for the first time in the country at 12 PM. The highlights of the device include a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear and support for 150W Super VOOC fast charging.

OnePlus 10R 5G Price And Availability

Notably, the OnePlus 10R 5G was launched in two storage configurations. The base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 38,999 and the high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at Rs. 42,999. Also, the company launched the OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition with support for 150W Super VOOC fast charging, 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM. It is priced at Rs. 43,999.

While the standard variants come in Forest Green and Sierra Black color options, the Endurance Edition comes only in a sole color - Sierra Black.

As mentioned above, the first sale of the OnePlus 10R 5G is slated for 12 PM today via Amazon India and OnePlus.in. There will be some attractive discounts as the Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is also live right now.

OnePlus 10R 5G Discounts And Offers

As a part of the launch offers, the OnePlus 10R 5G buyers will get Rs. 2,000 instant discount on using an ICICI Bank debit or credit card and choosing EMI payment option via OnePlus.in, Amazon India, OnePlus Store App and Exclusive OnePlus and partner stores. Also, there will be no-cost EMI up to six months on the smartphone on using an ICICI Bank credit card.

Likewise, there will be an additional Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus for those who are trading in their old Android or iOS device on OnePlus.in, Amazon India and OnePlus Store app. The buyers of the latest OnePlus smartphone can get the Red Cable Care plan for Rs. 999 for a limited period and other benefits such as 120GB of cloud storage, a dedicated customer helpline, a 12-month extended warranty and more.

Furthermore, the Red Cable Care members can save up to Rs. 1,000 using RedCoins on buying the smartphone until May 8. Besides these, Jio prepaid plan subscribers can get benefits worth Rs. 7,200.

OnePlus 10R 5G Specifications

To recap, the OnePlus 10R 5G bestows a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the device gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and runs OxygenOS 12.1 on top of Android out-of-the-box.

For imaging, the OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear. The camera unit comprises a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field of view and a 2MP tertiary macro camera. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor with EIS.

OnePlus 10R standard version flaunts 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and the Endurance Edition gets the power from a 4500mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

