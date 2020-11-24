OnePlus 9 Pro Is Going To Be Super Lightweight, Teases OnePlus CEO News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 9 is the talk of the town, even if the launch still months away. The rumor mill has been churning out information about the specifications and design of the upcoming OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro flagship smartphones. To keep the discussion going, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau tweeted a cryptic message about the OnePlus 9 Pro design.

OnePlus 9 Pro Design Hinted

The OnePlus 9 Pro has been tipped and leaked several times. Most recently, tipster OnLeaks revealed the design of the upcoming flagship, which claimed to feature a punch-hole display rectangular camera module at the rear and a curved display. However, the latest tweet from CEO Pete Lau notes this might not be entirely true.

The cryptic tweet talks about how the design isn't set in stone. "Because if it were, it wouldn't be a very lightweight smartphone," the tweet noted. For all we know, the tipped OnePlus 9 Pro design could be completely different from the actual product. Moreover, the leaked design was of a prototype model, which usually varies from the actual product that hits the market.

No design is ever set in stone. Because if it were, it wouldn't be a very lightweight smartphone. — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) November 23, 2020

In other words, everything we thought we knew about the OnePlus 9 Pro seems to be a tad bit inaccurate. However, now that the CEO himself confirmed, the upcoming design is going to be a lightweight phone. For all we know, the OnePlus 9 Pro could be lighter than the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro: What We Know So Far

As noted, the launch of the OnePlus 9 series is still months away. Yet, tipsters are in deep discussion about the upcoming series. The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to feature a 6.67-inch curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For now, the curved display is also a debatable topic as it isn't confirmed.

The Snapdragon 875 chipset is expected to power the OnePlus 9 Pro, paired with 8GB RAM. Multiple storage options including 128GB and 256GB variants are expected - which will also determine the price of the models. One can also expect to see the 65W fast charging technology on the upcoming Pro version.

Best Mobiles in India