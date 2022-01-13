OnePlus 9RT India Pricing, Sale Date Revealed Ahead Of January 14 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 9RT is the much-awaited device from the brand which is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R. The handset is launching tomorrow (January 14) in India alongside the Buds Z2 earbuds. We already know the features of the phone as it was originally unveiled back in October last year in China. Now, the Indian pricing, color options, and sale details have been revealed in the latest development ahead of the official announcement. Let's dive into details.

OnePlus 9RT Expected Price & Sale Date In India

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 9RT will be launched in two storage variants in India. The price of the device will start at Rs. 42,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 46,999 for the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The phone will come in silver and black color options and will go on sale starting January 17 during the Amazon Republic Day sale in India.

OnePlus 9RT India Launch: How To Watch Live-Stream

OnePlus Winter Edition launch event for the OnePlus 9RT and the Buds Z2 will start at 5 PM on January 14 which can be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel.

OnePlus 9RT Features In India

The OnePlus 9RT will come with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and P3 color modes. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. Like other OnePlus devices, the upcoming model won't support microSD slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For imaging, the phone will ship with a triple camera setup at the rear panel consisting of a 50MP primary, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, the OnePlus 9RTwill have a 16MP camera sensor at the front. The device will pack a 4,500 mAh battery unit which will come with 65T Warp Charge fast charging support.

Other aspects will include 4D haptic feedback, "Space Cooling" tech, and Android 11 OS on the software front. For connectivity, the phone will include a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, GPS, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Besides, the same tipster Yogesh Brar citing a distribution channel previously stated that the company might discontinue the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and the OnePlus 8T after the launch of the OnePlus 9RT in the country. Although the brand has not revealed anything yet regarding this.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Earbuds Expected Price In India

On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds are said to come with a price tag of Rs. 4,999 in India. It will be available in Pearl White and Obsidian Black color options.

The sale date of the earbuds is still under wraps. We expect it will also go on sale on the same day as the OnePlus 9RT.In terms of features, the earbuds will offer several upgrades over its predecessor Buds Z. Click here to know detailed features of the upcoming OnePlus Buds Z2.

