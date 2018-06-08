OnePlus announces ‘Open Ears’ community event in India for the first time

Smartphone maker OnePlus has announced that the company is opening up the floor to select community members on July 7, 2018, through its 'Open Ears' forum for the first time in India. OnePlus believe s that these community events will serve as a platform for the user to provide in-depth feedback about the hardware and software of the phone.

After receiving the feedback from the user, the company claims that it will them a chance to implement in a future iteration of the software or upcoming products.

According to the OnePlus forum, "Across interactions we've had so far, we've found that our community in India has been vocal in online and offline spaces with their valuable inputs. With Open Ears India, our aim is to bring members of the community together and provide a platform where they can share their views and suggestions as we work together to discuss various areas of improvement and look at our scope for growth."

OnePlus 'Open Ears' is a unique community event which was first time held in London. The company claims that these Open Ears community events will lead to several key developments which include 'One Time Resolution' of the issues, repair centres, and app for diagnostics and troubleshooting and video guides to using a OnePlus device.

"Our 'Never Settle' motto means we are always eager to improve ourselves, and our users play a significant role when developing new releases. Keeping this in mind, we wanted to hear directly from our Indian fans. We do not run after trends or take short-term decisions but want to create a smartphone that is created based on what our user needs. We appreciate the opportunity to speak directly with our users, contributing to the development of new features and product," Fone Arena quoted Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO, OnePlus as saying.

OnePlus will only pick 30 applicants to attend Open Ears community event in India. Travel and accommodation for the same will be taken care by the company. The entries are open until June 12 until 11:59 pm. You can apply for the event by clicking this link.

All selected participants will be contacted by 15th June (Friday). To all our applicants, we wish you luck. We look forward to hearing from you.

Source