OnePlus Nord 5G At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020; Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the smartphone market has seen immense popularity and the OnePlus Nord has also taken a huge market under Rs. 30,000 segment. For festive sale, OnePlus is selling the latest mid-range handset with various discount offers. The handset is selling in the country in three storage configurations starting at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant. The OnePlus Nord 5G comes with Marble Blue, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash color variant.

Offers On OnePlus Nord 5G

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the high-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 28,499, and the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is listed on the e-commerce site with a price tag of Rs. 26,499. So, you will get a discount of Rs. 1,500 on both variants.

Besides, Amazon is offering 5 percent cashback for Prime members with using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card. There is also a no-cost EMI option on the Bajaj Finserv EMI card and exchange offer as well. Do note that, the bank offer will end on November 4.

OnePlus Nord 5G: Features

The OnePlus Nord is an affordable 5G smartphone under Rs. 30,000 in the market. The smartphone has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC handles the processing on the device paired with up to 12GB RAM. Running Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5, the phone gets its fuel from a 4,115 mAh battery with support for 30T fast charging technology.

In terms of optics, you get a quad rear camera setup with combinations of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone features a dual-lens including of a 32MP Sony IMX616 main camera and an 8MP sensor. Lastly, the phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Best Mobiles in India