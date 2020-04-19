Oppo A52 New Leak Confirms Punch-Hole Display, Quad-Rear Cameras News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo recently unveiled a new handset in it's 'A' series called the A92 and has another in the making called the Oppo A51. The upcoming smartphone is said to be a budget offering that has made an appearance online a few times. Now, the device has been once again spotted online where its design and specifications have been tipped.

Oppo A52 Leaked Specifications

The leaked renders of the Oppo A52 have been shared on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. According to the post, the device will be launched with a big 6.5-inch display which will be an LCD panel. However, it is not revealed if it will offer an HD+ or FHD+ resolution. But, the presence of punch-hole on the top-left corner is confirmed.

The leaked poster further suggests a quad-camera module on the rear panel housed in a rectangular module. The device can be seen featuring a gradient rear panel and two of the color options have been revealed. The camera specifications have also been kept a mystery.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The processor will be aided by Adreno 610 GPU. As per the poster, the device will arrive with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. But, we can't just say yet if the company will introduce multiple RAM and storage configurations of the Oppo A52.

The software version is also not tipped via this leaked poster. However, we can expect the smartphone to launch with the new Android 10 OS. The leaked poster suggests the volume keys on the left edge, while the right panel seems to have the power key that will double up as a fingerprint scanner. Lastly, the device is said to draw its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery unit that will be backed by 18W fast charging.

source/ via

Best Mobiles in India