Oppo R15 promotional videos confirm notch at the top

Oppo R15 has recently hit the rumor mills and is expected to arrive with a notch as seen on the iPhone X. Lately, Oppo took to Weibo to post a teaser showing the notch design clearly and confirmed the name of the smartphones as well. Now, two promotional videos for the smartphone have been leaked revealing the same design.

Oppo R15 promotional videos were spotted on Tencent and were converted to YouTube videos in order to let us view them easily. The two videos are for the two upcoming smartphones in the making - Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Plus. The company confirmed the names of these phones via a recent teaser image. While the top-notch was confirmed initially by the teaser, these new promotional videos have also confirmed the same.

Soon after Apple came up with the top notch on the iPhone X, its tenth-anniversary edition model, many Android manufacturers, especially Chinese OEMs started copying a similar design for their upcoming models. Given that many manufacturers copy the Apple devices, it is not surprising that the iPhone X's notch is also a feature that is being mimicked by the other brands.

Besides featuring the notch at the top of the display, the Oppo R15 is likely to feature an advanced facial recognition feature. However, the promotional videos do not have any clue about the specifications of the device. We can expect the feature to work similar to the Face ID on iPhones. Even on the software front, but we cannot confirm anything right now.

When it comes to the other rumored features, the Oppo R15 is said to feature a dual camera setup with the two lenses positioned vertically, a gesture-enabled virtual home button, and Color OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The latest speculation is that it is the first smartphone to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 670 SoC. One thing that we are sure is that the Oppo R15 and R15 Plus might not take a long time to be unveiled.