Oppo Reno5 Tipped To Feature Luminous Materials To Enhance Recognition News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Only a few days remain till the Oppo Reno5 smartphone series sees the light of day. Ahead of the debut, some interesting pieces of information are surfacing online regarding the Oppo Reno5. However, Oppo is yet to officially confirm the launch of the smartphone, even though it's already up for reservation on JD.com.

Oppo Reno5 With Luminous Materials

New reports suggest the upcoming Oppo Reno5 series is making use of luminous materials in the hardware. This would make the smartphone series the first in the world to do so. Apparently, the smartphone will include luminous materials in the camera sensors.

The report indicates embedding luminous materials improves face recognition. Apart from this, nothing much is known about what the luminous materials are capable of on the hardware. To note, the Oppo Reno5 smartphone models will reportedly feature Reno Glow 2.0 design, although the specific details are still under wraps.

Oppo Reno5 Series: Expected Features

The Oppo Reno5 has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while, giving us all the key details expected on the smartphone series. For one, the series will include the Oppo Reno 5, Reno5 Pro, and the Reno5 Pro Plus, at least in its home market China. The Oppo Reno5 and the Redo5 Pro will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, while the Snapdragon 865 SoC will power the Pro Plus model.

The difference between the three models is the display size, camera sensors, battery backup, and so on. However, the exact details are unclear yet. We do know that all the Oppo Reno5 models will feature a quad-camera setup, and a 64MP primary sensor is expected. A 32MP selfie camera in a punch-hole cutout was also reported. It remains to see if all the models get this specification.

Oppo Reno5 Launch: What To Expect

With a week for the launch, there are still many details missing. Reports suggest a dual-cell battery with 4,250 mAh capacity and 65W fast charging support on the Reno5 series. Even with all these leaks, Oppo is yet to confirm the launch of the new smartphone. We expect to see official teasers in the coming days to know more.

