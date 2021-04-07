Oppo Reno5 Z 5G With Dimensity 800U SoC Goes Official: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has launched several smartphones in the last few months and the brand doesn't seem to be stopping just yet. Following the Oppo A74 5G and A74 4G, the company has now launched a new Reno series handset. The Reno5 Z 5G is the latest addition by the company to its premium mid-range product portfolio. The smartphone comes with 5G capabilities and is announced in UAE and Singapore.

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G Full Specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 Z 5G bears a lot of similarities to the Oppo F19 Pro+ that debuted last month in India. It has an identical design language and set of features. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout positioned on the top-left for the selfie camera.

The display supports 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and offers 430 nits of peak brightness levels. In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno5 Z 5G features a quad-lens setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor that has an f/1.7 aperture.

The main camera gets accompanied by an 8MP sensor which is an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2MP mono sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device accommodates a 16MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture to capture selfies and video calls.

The processing on the Reno5 Z will be handled by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. Several brands have used this chipset to power their premium mid-range offering in recent times. The handset is announced with 8GB RAM and 128GB in-built memory. The unit will boot on Android 11 OS which will have Color OS 11.1 skin overlay.

The Oppo Reno5 Z 5G's additional features comprise an in-display fingerprint scanner for security along with the Face Unlock option. The device is equipped with dual SIM, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity options. The smartphone is equipped with a 30W VOOC Flash charge supported 4,310mAh battery unit.

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G Official Price And Sale Dates

The Oppo Reno5 Z 5G's price is set at AED 1,499 (approx Rs. 30,000) in the UAE, while it carries SGD 529 (Rs. 29,000 approx) price tag in Singapore. It is announced in Cosmo Blue and Fluid Black color options and is already available for sale via Lazada and Shopee stores online.

Best Mobiles in India