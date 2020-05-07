ENGLISH

    Oppo Smartphone Manufacturing Units Begin Work In Greater Noida

    By
    |

    COVID-19 pandemic followed by the country-wide lockdown resulted in most manufacturing and production facilities shutting down. This included various smartphone manufacturers like Oppo, Vivo, Lava, and others in India. As the government began relaxing the lockdown, Oppo has received the government's nod to resume operations at its production facility in Greater Noida.

    Oppo Resumes Smartphone Production At Greater Noida Facility

     

    Oppo Smartphone Manufacturing In India

    The Chinese smartphone company said that it has obtained permission from the state authorities to resume operations, but it will be carried out gradually, starting from tomorrow, May 8. To uphold the norms of social distancing to avoid the risk of catching the virus, Oppo will restart manufacturing with only 30 percent of its workforce.

    Speaking of the workforce, Oppo has more than 10,000 staff at its Greater Noida facility. Sticking to the permission guidelines, the manufacturing unit would work with 3,000 employees working in rotation. Presently, Oppo manufactures five crore smartphones annually at this factory.

    Oppo Smartphone Sales

    Reopening the manufacturing units would next require the sale of smartphones. This is why Oppo has also begun the sale of its devices for interested buyers in permitted zones via e-commerce channels like Flipkart and Amazon. Oppo also noted that it is initiating SMS-based connectivity for purchases from May 8 and WhatsApp chat purchases from May 10.

    As shipping requires more contact, it would begin as a pilot and will be expanded gradually across the country. Customers can also opt for contactless home deliveries and after-sale services in the coming days. "As the business gets back to usual in due course of time, the production will be enhanced to full capacity," the company said, reports IANS.

    Apart from online sales, Oppo will gradually expand its offline sales as well. In the permitted areas including orange and green zones, 22 percent of Oppo retail stores will begin operations with 17 percent OEC staff.

     

    Oppo Smartphone Offers In India

    In a bid to boost its sales post-lockdown, Oppo is rolling out numerous special offers and discounts. This includes warranty, cashback offers, EMI schemes, bank offers, and a few more offers with telcos. For one, the company is offering Rs. 2,599 on warranty. These offers are expected to be valid until May 31.

    new smartphones oppo coronavirus
    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 15:54 [IST]
