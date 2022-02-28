Just In
- 1 min ago WhatsApp Users Can Now Create Links To Join While Using The App; Here’s How
- 10 min ago Asus 8Z First Impression: Good, Bad, And X-Factor
- 37 min ago Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Redmi And Mi Smartphones
- 47 min ago Upcoming iPhone SE 3 Might Cost Around Rs. 20,000: Will You Buy?
Don't Miss
- Education KVS Admissions 2022: Registration For Class 1 Begins, Check Eligibility Criteria And Other Details
- Finance Crude Price Declines Might Be More Sharper Than Rising Prices, Says SBI report
- Movies Shibani Dandekar Inks Her Wedding Date With Farhan Akhtar On Her Hand, Flaunts The Same In Latest Post
- News Ukrainian delegation arrives in Belarus
- Automobiles Muddappa Wins His Fifth Consecutive Title: Sets Two New Records
- Lifestyle Kareena Kapoor Khan Steps Out In Trendy Casual Outfit With Son Taimur
- Sports IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal appointed Punjab Kings captain for IPL 15
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Kerala
Poco F4 Key Specs Leak: 50MP Triple Rear Cameras And More
Back in 2021, Poco F3 was launched as the rebranded Redmi K40. Now, the Chinese brand is expected to take the wraps off the Redmi K50 in March. Going by the launch pattern of the predecessor, it looks like the company might bring the Poco F4 to the global markets.
However, there is no claim that the company will launch the Poco F4. In the meantime, a reliable tipster has shared the key specifications of the upcoming Poco smartphone before the company could announce the launch date of the device.
Poco F4 Key Specs Leak
As per the Twitter-based tipster Yogesh Brar, the Poco F4 is tipped to get the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC similar to its predecessor, Poco F3. The processor could be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage space.
The upcoming smartphone is claimed to arrive with a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The device could arrive with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP tertiary telemacro sensor. At the front, the smartphone from Poco boasts a 32MP lens.
Software wise, the Poco F4 boasts Android 12 topped with MIUI 13. A 4500mAh battery could power the smartphone from within alongside support for 67W fast charging. Lastly, the leak suggests that the smartphone could be launched in multiple storage configurations including 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.
Earlier this month, the Poco F4 GT was spotted by a tipster on several certification databases including FCC, EEC, IMEI, and TUV. All these certifications reveal show that the smartphone could run MIUI 13 on top of Android out-of-the-box. The Poco smartphone in question could arrive with a 4560mAh battery segmented into two for fast charging support.
The Poco F4 GT has been speculated to arrive with Hi-Res Audio support and could be bundled with a USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio adapter as the smartphone could miss out on a headphone jack. The other aspects of the Poco smartphone appear to be unknown for now. We can expect further details to emerge in the coming days.
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
8,360
-
6,675
-
40,999
-
16,924
-
56,845
-
39,040
-
10,235
-
14,530
-
25,810
-
39,999