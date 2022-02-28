Poco F4 Key Specs Leak: 50MP Triple Rear Cameras And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in 2021, Poco F3 was launched as the rebranded Redmi K40. Now, the Chinese brand is expected to take the wraps off the Redmi K50 in March. Going by the launch pattern of the predecessor, it looks like the company might bring the Poco F4 to the global markets.

However, there is no claim that the company will launch the Poco F4. In the meantime, a reliable tipster has shared the key specifications of the upcoming Poco smartphone before the company could announce the launch date of the device.

Poco F4 Key Specs Leak

As per the Twitter-based tipster Yogesh Brar, the Poco F4 is tipped to get the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC similar to its predecessor, Poco F3. The processor could be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage space.

The upcoming smartphone is claimed to arrive with a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The device could arrive with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP tertiary telemacro sensor. At the front, the smartphone from Poco boasts a 32MP lens.

Software wise, the Poco F4 boasts Android 12 topped with MIUI 13. A 4500mAh battery could power the smartphone from within alongside support for 67W fast charging. Lastly, the leak suggests that the smartphone could be launched in multiple storage configurations including 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

Earlier this month, the Poco F4 GT was spotted by a tipster on several certification databases including FCC, EEC, IMEI, and TUV. All these certifications reveal show that the smartphone could run MIUI 13 on top of Android out-of-the-box. The Poco smartphone in question could arrive with a 4560mAh battery segmented into two for fast charging support.

The Poco F4 GT has been speculated to arrive with Hi-Res Audio support and could be bundled with a USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio adapter as the smartphone could miss out on a headphone jack. The other aspects of the Poco smartphone appear to be unknown for now. We can expect further details to emerge in the coming days.

