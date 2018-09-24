Realme 2 Pro unboxing video shows waterdrop notch and camera specs

By now, you would know that Realme 2 Pro is all set to be unveiled on September 27 unless you have been living under a rock. Recently, we have been coming across numerous reports regarding this upcoming smartphone revealing a lot of its details. While some of its details are already confirmed by the company's CEO and the official teasers, there are many others that have been revealed by the rumors and leaks. One such recent leak is the unboxing video giving us a glance at the key design elements.

Well, the latest speculation comes in the form of an unboxing video uploaded by a YouTube channel named Gadgets Viral. This video shows the upcoming device in Sky Blue color. It also confirms the presence of a waterdrop notch on top of the display, the dual camera module, the camera, storage and processor specifications.

Confirmed specifications

Well, the Realme 2 Pro unboxing video confirms the presence of an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC operating under its hood. This processor was already confirmed by the leaked Geekbench listing and the company as well. In addition to this, the video reveals that the handset will use 6GB RAM while rumors suggest 8GB RAM on board. The display could be a 6.3-inch panel with a waterdrop notch on top and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. There appears to be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too.

Rumored features of Realme 2 Pro

Based on the previous reports, this smartphone is expected to have a high screen-to-body ratio with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device is speculated to be launched with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and we can expect the handset to support expandable storage as well.

For imaging, it is believed to come with a 13MP + 5MP dual camera module with LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera as well. This camera is likely to bestow features such as portrait mode, intelligent scene detection, Face Unlock and more with AI. The other aspects of the device are likely to be a 4230mAh battery as seen in the Realme 2 and Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.1.

Price and availability

While the launch is set to happen on September 27, there are reports that the device will be priced under Rs. 20,000. Also, it has been confirmed that the Realme 2 Pro will be exclusive to Flipkart.