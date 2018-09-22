Realme 2 Pro will be exclusive to Flipkart

We know that the Realme 2 Pro smartphone is all set to be launched in India on September 27. The company has already sent the media invites for the launch event to happen in the next few days. Now, we have juicy information regarding the availability of the smartphone, thanks to the teasers on Flipkart.

Well, the e-commerce portal Flipkart has come up with a teaser page revealing the presence the availability details. Going by the same, the Realme 2 Pro will be available from September 27 at 12:30 PM. It teases that the device will be exclusive to the retailer with the hashtag #OnlyOnFlipkart.

While none of the other details are known for now, the teasers do confirm a few other aspects. Going by the same, the Realme 2 Pro will make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor. Also, it is touted to be the first 'Dewdrop full screen' smartphone at this pricing. Though the pricing remains unknown, there are reports that it might be priced under Rs. 20,000.

Expected Realme 2 Pro specifications

The device was recently spotted on the Geekbench database. The benchmark listing confirmed that there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor under its hood. Also, this processor is said to be teamed up with 8GB RAM. The benchmark listing also hinted that it will run Android 8.1.0 Oreo out of the box.

Just before appearing on the benchmark database, a few hands-on images of the smartphone hit the web. These images show the waterdrop notch on top of the screen. One of the images revealed the About screen of the handset showing that there will be 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, Android 8.1.0 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2 and more.

From a previous confirmation made by the company, we know that the device will get the Android 9 Pie update in the coming months. It was announced that all the Realme smartphones will get the latest OS update.

Realme 2 Pro pricing revealed

Going by the earlier reports, the device is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 for the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There are claims that the base variant with 6GB RAM could be relatively lower. But we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the same.