Realme 2 Pro with 8GB RAM visits Geekbench ahead of launch

By now, we know that Realme 2 Pro is slated to be unveiled in the next week. While we are a few days away from the launch of the device, we have been coming across teasers from the company showing the possible design including the waterdrop notch, dual cameras at the rear and more.

Now, the upcoming smartphone has been spotted on the benchmark database, Geekbench (Via: 91mobiles) revealing some key hardware details. Notably, the benchmark listing shows that the device will carry the codename OPPO RMX1807. It also confirms the presence of 8GB of RAM, which makes sense as it is a Pro variant. When it comes to the benchmark scores, the Realme 2 Pro has managed to score 1452 points in the single-core test and 5511 points in the multi-core test.

Lately, the company's CEO had confirmed that the smartphone will use an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC. While the benchmark listing doesn't show the name of the chipset, it does reveal that the handset will be powered by an octa-core processor from Qualcomm clocked at 1.84GHz. Also, the listing as seen in the image above, shows that the phone will run Android 8.1.0 Oreo out of the box.

Leaked hands-on images

Earlier today, we came across a report showing the leaked hands-on images of the smartphone. From the leaked images, it looks like the device will skin on the diamond design on its rear in order to mark a difference between the Realme 2 and 2 Pro models.

Going by the same, the Realme 2 Pro is likely to flaunt a premium design with a glass sandwich design, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space and a waterdrop notch design. These images also show the presence of the Android 8.1.0 Oreo OS topped with ColorOS 5.1. However, we know that the device will get the Android 9 Pie update in the coming months as confirmed by the company at the launch event of the Realme 2.

Realme 2 Pro possible price

While the launch event is slated for next week, there are speculations that it could be priced under Rs. 20,000 for the high-end variant with 8GB RAM. Also, it is believed that there will be a base variant of the Realme 2 Pro with 6GB RAM (as the Realme 1) with a price tag of around Rs. 15,000.