Realme 9 Pro Allegedly Spotted On Several Certification Websites; Indian Variant Also Tipped

Realme 9 Pro smartphone has reportedly been seen on different certification websites, implying that it will be released in multiple markets soon. The smartphone was discovered on the websites of Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), and Indonesia's Tingkat KomponenDalam Negeri (TKDN), according to several sources.

Realme 9 Pro Specifications

The handset has also been seen on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) platform, signifying that it may be released in India soon. The Realme 9 Pro is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2022 as part of the Realme 9 line of smartphones.

A Realme smartphone with model number RMX3472 has been found on NBTC, TKDN, and EEC. This device is the Realme 9 Pro, which is the successor to the Realme 8 Pro. According to Nashville Chatter, the smartphone with the RMX3472 model number is a 4G LTE handset, and it could be a Chinese technological company's C-series phone. It's worth noting that the Realme 9 Pro is rumored to be a 5G gadget.

The claimed Realme 9 Pro has also made it to the BIS certification website, according to the MySmartPrice rumour, and the Indian version would have model number RMX3471 instead of RMX3472.

The Realme 9 Pro is expected to be released as part of the Realme 9 series. Realme 9, Realme 9i, and Realme 9 Pro+/ Max could be the other phones in the line. In the first quarter of 2022, the future smartphones are predicted to arrive.

The Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone was recently detected on the Bluetooth SIG platform, with the model number RMX3393 receiving BIS certification. According to the Bluetooth SIG listing, the Realme smartphone will have Bluetooth v5.2. The phone would have a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 16MP selfie camera, according to the Camera FV5 database.

Realme 9 Pro Price

The Realme 9 Pro Plus is estimated to cost Rs 21,999 in India. It is expected to come in blue, black, and red colors.

The 20:9 aspect ratio display has a wider viewing surface and an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio. The power button is on the right side of the phone, and the volume rocker is on the left. The on-screen fingerprint sensor embedded into the screen and face unlock via the selfie camera are the major security features.

