Realme Hikes Realme C3, C2 Price In India

Realme's 'C' smartphone lineup has been quite popular under Rs. 10,000 price segment in India. The Realme C2 and the Realme C3 are amongst the most sold handsets by the company. The lower price tag and capable hardware is what has been the secret for their success. But now, the pricing of both smartphones have been increased in the country. Details are as follows:

Realme C2, Realme C3 India Price Hike Details

As per a report via 91Mobiles, Realme has increased the price of the Realme C2 and the Realme C3 at the brick and mortar stores in the country. Starting with the Realme C2, its base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage has received Rs. 500 price hike and will be selling at Rs. 6,999 instead of Rs. 6,499 sale price.

Similarly, the 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage model will be selling at Rs. 7,899 instead of Rs. 7,499 retail price. As for the Realme C3, the device has got a revised price tag of Rs. 8,999 instead of previous Rs. 8,499 sale price.

Realme C2 And Realme C3 Highlight Features

The Realme C2 is powered by the entry-level octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor which clocks at 2.0 GHz and is paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It comes with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage (up to 256GB). The device ships with Android Pie-based Color OS skin.

The handset is equipped with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution. It features a waterdrop notch which houses a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. At the rear, it has a 13MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2MP depth lens. Backing it up is a 4,000 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Realme C3 comes with slightly improved hardware as its predecessor. For instance, the device packs a MediaTek Helio G70 processor which is accompanied by Mali-G52 GPU. This handset packs a bigger 6.52-inch LCD display which delivers an HD+ resolution.

For photography, it has a 12MP primary sensor on the back with an f/1.8 aperture paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch has a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. The unit draws its fuel from a beefy 5,000 mAh battery.

