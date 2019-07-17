Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India Launch Live Stream: How To Watch Redmi K20, K20 Pro Launch Event News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro on July 17th in India. The company is hosting a launch event in New Delhi at 12 PM. Along with these two phones, the company might also launch a couple of accessories, including the Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

The Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro are the flagship Redmi series smartphones that offer the latest hardware and might carry an affordable price tag. Considering the price of the K20 Pro in China, the device is expected to be the most affordable smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in the country.

You can catch the live streaming of the Redmi K20 series presentation directly on Gizbot, or the same will be streamed via various social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Highlights

Since the Redmi K20 series is already available in China, here are a few highlights of these devices. Both smartphones feature an all-glass design with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The device under the Pro moniker is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, whereas, the standard variant (Redmi K20) comes with Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Both smartphones will be available in various RAM and storage options, going up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for the high-end offering. These smartphones carry a triple rear-camera setup with a 48MP primary lens, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

Both smartphones run on the latest Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 skin atop. A 4000 mAh battery powers these devices with support for fast charging via USB Type-C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

The three major distinctive features about the two new smartphones are the in-display fingerprint sensor, a 20MP pop-up selfie camera, and triple primary cameras.

Our Opinion On The Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro are expected to give a tough competition to smartphones like the Realme X and the OnePlus 7. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi has introduced some India centric features on the duo to make it an even better offering for the masses.

