Redmi Note 7 Series Phones Surpass 20 Million Units Sales News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 and 7 Pro have crossed 20 million units sales across the globe, confirmed the company. The brand's executive had earlier revealed some specs about the new Redmi Note 8 smartphone via Weibo. And, he also said that Xiaomi is gearing to launch its 70-inch TV in China on August 29.

Redmi Note 7, 7 Pro Specifications

The handset has a 6.3- inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 3/4GB RAM and 32/64GB storage variants, a 48MP + 5MP camera setup at the rear, and a 13MP selfie snapper. It runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI on top and houses connectivity aspects like USB Type-C port and Bluetooth 5.

The handset has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with a 4000mAh battery along with Quick Charge 4.0 support. The phone is priced at Rs. 11,444 for the base variant, while its top-end storage variant is available from Rs. 13,299. Further, the smartphone is available in blue, gold and Twilight Black color options in India.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC which is clubbed with 4/6GB RAM along with 64/128GB onboard storages. While its other specifications remain the same as that of the Note 7.

It is priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999 for the mentioned storage variants. It comes in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black color options.

Leaked Specifications Of Redmi Note 8

It is expected that the Redmi Note 8 could come with a bigger battery and high screen-to-body-ratio. The device is likely to sport a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor. The leaks also revealed that it may have a glossy black finish with curved edges, a microphone hole, speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

(Source)

Best Mobiles in India