Redmi Note 8 Live Image Leaked: Hints At Rear Quad Camera Setup

Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone called the Redmi Note 8 has been leaked, thanks to known tipster Slashleaks. This shows that the new device could sport a quad-camera setup at the rear. Further, the company's executive also talked about a few specifications of the Note 8 via Weibo. According to him, the smartphone might come with a bigger battery and higher screen-to-body-ratio. Also, he said that the brand could launch a 70-inch TV on August 29, at an event in China.

Details Of Redmi Note 8

As said by the Redmi's general manager, the rear camera of the Redmi Note 8 could deliver images of much better quality than the Note 7. Hence, the new Note-series phone would likely sport a 64MP as a primary sensor at its back.

As per the leaks, the smartphone is expected to sport a glossy black finish with curved edges, a microphone hole, speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Specifications Of Redmi Note 7

The device comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 3/4GB RAM and 32/64GB storage variants. It has 48MP and 5MP camera sensors at the back, while its selfie snapper sports a single 13MP lens. It runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI on top.

The smartphone supports USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5, and more as connectivity aspects. It is fitted with a traditional fingerprint sensor and packs a 4000mAh battery along with Quick Charge 4.0 support. The mobile phone is available in Blue, Gold and Twilight Black color options in India. Its price starts from Rs. 11,444 and goes up to Rs. 13,299 for the given base and top-end storage variants, respectively.

