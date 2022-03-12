Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Production Begins In India; Launch Expected This Month News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The India launch of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has been the talk of the town for several days. The Galaxy A13 5G was said to launch last month in India. However, the launch did not happen for some reason. Now, the device is expected to go official this month in the country. As the production of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has been started at the company's Greater Noida factory.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G India Launch Expected Soon

91mobiles reported that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G's production has started in India. The exact launch date of the handset is yet to be revealed. Even Samsung has not shared anything regarding the Galaxy A13 5G yet.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Features In India

The features of the phone are expected to be the same as the international variant. For the unaware, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G was originally launched back in December last year. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit that comes with 15W fast charging support. For imaging, the Galaxy A13 5G has a triple-rear camera setup including a 50MP sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Upfront, the phone flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a waterdrop notch housing the 5MP selfie camera sensor. Under the hood, the phone has used the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For connectivity, the device includes Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G, 4G, dual-SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, and GPS. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Expected Price In India

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G was launched at $249.99 in the US (roughly Rs. 18,740), making it one of the cheapest 5G phones from Samsung. Besides, the brand could also bring the 4G variant of the Galaxy A13 to India. The production of the 4G model already started in the country, hinting at an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G: Launching Alongside Galaxy A13 5G?

As of now, there is no info on whether Samsung has any plan to bring both the 5G and 4G models of the Galaxy A13 at the same time. Also, the key features of the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G are still unknown. However, an earlier report revealed the design of the Galaxy A13 4G. At the rear, the device is said to have a plastic panel with a glossy finish.

There will be a quad-camera setup placed vertically at the rear panel of the Galaxy A13 4G. The camera module is quite similar to the Galaxy A52s 5G. Other features of the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G could include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, and speaker grille at the bottom edge. Further, the power button and volume rocker will be placed on the right side of the device.

