Samsung Galaxy A80 With 48 MP Rotatable Camera Launched For Rs. 47,990 In India News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy A80 with a rotatable camera module for a whopping Rs. 47,990 in India. The Galaxy A80 is the most expensive A-series smartphone from the company and is just Rs. 3,000 less than the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 is the first device to launch in India, featuring the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC with a rotatable camera module. Here is everything you need to know about the latest entrant from the South Korean tech company.

Samsung Galaxy A80 Specifications

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, which is free from notches and offers a completely bezel-less design, similar to the Redmi K20. The phone features an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and also supports face unlock. The phone flaunts a 3D glass design with metallic mid-frame, making it look classy.

The Galaxy A80 is also the only smartphone in the world based on the Snapdragon 730G chipset with Adreno 618 GPU. The chipset is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is no option for memory expansion, which is a bummer. Nevertheless, the smartphone does feature dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

Coming to the differentiating factor on the device, the dual-camera setup. The camera module houses a 48MP sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 3D Depth sensor. Thanks to the rotating camera technology, the primary camera setup also works as a selfie camera, making it one of the highest resolution front-facing camera setup of the year.

A 3700 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB Type-C and the device does missout on a headphone jack. The smartphone offers Android 9 Pie OS with One UI skin on top.

Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A80 will be available on Angel Gold, Ghost White and Phantom Black colors for Rs. 47,990. Pre-booking for the device will open from July 22 and the device will be available for sale from August 1st.

Our Opinion On the Samsung Galaxy A80

The Samsung Galaxy A80 is an expensive smartphone and costs as much as the OnePlus 7 Pro in India, which again has a faster chipset, better cameras, and a high-resolution display. The Galaxy A80 is a class defining phone, especially with the rotatable camera module and is not for everyone. The Galaxy A80 is for those who value innovations like a rotatable camera module.

