    Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With DeX Support Now Official: Everything You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Samsung has extended its refreshed Galaxy A series with the launch of its Galaxy A90. The device was in the rumor mill for quite some time and as the leaks suggested, it's a high-end smartphone with 5G support. Following are the details:

    Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With DeX Support Now Official

     

    Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Official Launch Details:

    Samsung has launched the Galaxy A90 in its home country South Korea. The device will go on sale starting September 4, 2019, in two color options - black and white. The company is yet to reveal its India and global launch date and the pricing.

    Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Primary Hardware And Software Features:

    The Galaxy A90 seems to borrow some of its design traits from the Galaxy A70. It sports a Super AMOLED panel measuring 6.7-inches in size that offers an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It comes with a U-shaped notch for the selfie camera.

    Samsung has opted for an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC instead of an in-house Exynos chipset for the 5G connectivity support. It also gets a Snapdragon X50 for non-standalone 5G support. It has been announced with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

    For optics, the unit offers a triple-lens rear camera module that consists of a 48MP (f/2.0 aperture) primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.2 aperture), and a 5MP depth sensor. The notch upfront packs a 32MP selfie snapper.

    Some additional features offered by the Galaxy A90 include support for Samsung DeX mode. Using this feature you can connect a larger screen or a PC with your smartphone and turn it into a desktop.

    Besides, you get an in-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. Samsung has packed a 4,500mAh battery inside the device backed by 25W fast charging support.

    What Do We Think Of The Galaxy A90 5G?

     

    Samsung introduced its refreshed Galaxy A and Galaxy M series earlier this year to take on the Chinese counterparts who have been ruling the affordable and mid-range segment for a while now. And, Samsung has launched some value for money handsets in both the series.

    The latest entrant is another example of the company's capable mid-ranger loaded with features. You not only you get a big high-resolution display, but also a flagship chipset supported by 5G, and a big battery for a longer backup. We are waiting for the details on its pricing, which is definitely going to be a major factor in its success.

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
