Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Renders, Specifications Revealed; Is It Overpriced?

Everyone seems to be eager to know when the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch. After many rumors of cancellation, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is set to debut at the CES 2022, just a few months away. Fresh leaks have now revealed the pricing, complete specifications, and renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pricing Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price is one of the most talked-about topics right now. A listing on LambdaTek has revealed the European pricing of the upcoming Samsung Fan Edition phone. As spotted by MySmartPrice, the listing says the base 8GB RAM + 128GB model will cost EUR 920 (around Rs. 77,700).

On the other hand, the high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at EUR 985 (roughly Rs. 83,200). The pricing on the LambdaTek listing included the local tax, which means the actual pricing will vary in the region. Another listing for the UK territory suggests the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will start from GBP 776 (around Rs. 77,700).

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price: Is It Overpriced?

To note, the phone's predecessor - the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE debuted for a starting price of Rs. 49,999. Falling well below Rs. 50,000, this smartphone was an instant hit in the global market, including many buyers in India. On the other hand, the latest reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will start from Rs. 77,700.

This is way more than what its predecessor launched at. The upcoming phone is said to pack several features from the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Yet, this Fan Edition phone seems a bit overpriced. That said, the pricing hasn't been revealed for the Indian region and could vary drastically.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications: All We Know So Far

Previous reports and rumors have given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. For one, the design of the smartphone is tipped to be largely similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that was announced earlier this year. The phone is rumored to launch in black, cream, lavender, and white color options.

Reports also suggest the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is topped with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Going under the hood, the same flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset is said to power the smartphone - depending on the region. A few regions might get the Exynos 2100 processor.

The camera department on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will allegedly include a triple-lens setup with a 64MP primary shooter. The other cameras are said to be a depth shooter and an ultra-wide-angle lens. Also, there's an alleged 32MP selfie camera, housed in the punch-hole cutout. A 4,500 mAh battery was also revealed.

Presently, Samsung is yet to tease the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE officially. Until then, these are mere speculations and should be taken just so. The smartphone is tipped to launch at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in January.

