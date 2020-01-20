Samsung Invests $500 Million To Setup Smartphone Display Manufacturing Plant In India News oi-Vivek

Samsung was once the smartphone market leader in India, which was dethroned by Chinese smartphone Xiaomi. Samsung setup up its largest smartphone manufacturing plant in Noida in 2018. Now, according to a filing from the company, the brand has invested $500 million to set up a display manufacturing unit around the capital city of the country.

Why This Is A Huge Deal?

Govt of India introduced the concept of "Make In India" a few years ago promoting local manufacturing of electronics devices. With this scheme, companies were able to save a fortune on import duty. However, even after years, most of the OEMs just assemble their devices in India by importing most of the components from foreign countries.

Samsung being one of the largest smartphone brands across the globe will be making a smartphone display in India. This creates jobs and not to forget the positive effect that will have on smartphones. A phone with an imported display will definitely cost more than a phone that uses in-house display technology, especially when it is sold in India.

This means the latest and greatest smartphones from Samsung and other brands that use a Samsung display will be a tad bit cheaper. This is definitely a step in the right direction for the make in India scheme and for Samsung.

Most of the smartphone brands, including Apple and OnePlus uses a Samsung display. In fact, OnePlus recently confirmed that its upcoming smartphone with a 120Hz screen is being developed by Samsung. As of now, it is unclear if the company limits this factory's manufacturing to a certain type of display or not.

This also makes sure that Samsung will launch phones at disruptive prices to competing against its contemporaries. Overall, its a win-win situation for both Samsung and Indian tech consumers for sure.

Via

Best Mobiles in India